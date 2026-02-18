Pattaya Mayor encourages trainees in Thai and foot massage program, backs skills development and income growth

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet on February 18 visited participants in a vocational training program for traditional Thai massage and foot reflexology, offering encouragement and reaffirming the city’s commitment to skills development and income generation for local residents.







The mayor met trainees at the multi-purpose hall on the 4th floor of Pattaya City Hall, near the Thap Phraya Meeting Room, accompanied by city executives, assistants to the mayor, assistants to the president of the Pattaya City Council, and senior municipal officials.

The program is organized by Pattaya City’s Career Promotion and Development Division under the Social Welfare Office as part of its fiscal year 2026 vocational training initiatives. It aims to equip participants with practical skills that can be used for employment or self-owned businesses, helping increase household income and strengthen community-level economic stability.



To provide hands-on experience and allow trainees to complete required practice hours, the city has opened Thai massage and foot massage services to the public from February 17–27 during official working hours at Pattaya City Hall, under the close supervision of qualified instructors.

Mayor Poramet said the initiative reflects Pattaya’s policy of empowering residents through practical skills training, improving quality of life, and building sustainable economic opportunities.



































