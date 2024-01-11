School children risk electrocution on pedestrian bridge

CHONBURI, Thailand – The pedestrian bridge near Phanthong Tonson 1 School which is extensively used by schoolchildren and labourers heading to the nearby industrial estate, is under scrutiny due to a lack of safety measures and maintenance.

At the bridge entrance, warning signs caution against holding onto the railing due to potential electrical hazards. Overhead, numerous communication cables further add to the safety concerns. Despite its significance to the local community, the bridge’s current state is far from reassuring.







Anthika Boontom, a concerned student at Phanthong Tonson 1 School, voiced her unease about the bridge’s safety, particularly given the warning signs prohibiting holding onto the railing. She urged relevant authorities to promptly address and rectify the situation to ensure the safety of all users.

Pongsak Pejapoh, a 44-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, shared alarming accounts of people being electrocuted at the location. Despite attempts to engage with authorities, no concrete actions have been taken. Pongsak stressed the urgency of immediate attention, especially considering the potential danger during rainy conditions.

Lack of inspection and maintenance has become a central concern, especially concerning the electrical components on the bridge. Residents and commuters are calling on responsible authorities, including the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and local government agencies, to conduct a thorough assessment. Urgent implementation of necessary safety measures and regular maintenance is urged to prevent unfortunate incidents.





























