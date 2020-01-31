Big clean-up at Hollywood pub

One of Pattaya’s leading nightlife venues has initiated a comprehensive clean-up operation of its premises to ensure that their clients are in no danger of contracting any diseases.





As the scare of the novel corona virus spreads, not only in China but also in Thailand, business operators, especially those that cater to large numbers of people, are taking measures to build back their clients’ trust and confidence by proving that the venues are safe to visit.

This week, staff of the Hollywood Pattaya entertainment complex cleaned and fumigated practically every nook and cranny of the expansive establishment, from the entrance ways, the bars, lounges to the rest rooms and the surroundings.

The operators of the establishment said that the clean-up operations will be carried out fortnightly, and more frequently if needed.