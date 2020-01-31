Pattaya School No. 5 plans Feb. 27 fundraiser

Pattaya School No. 5 will hold a Buddhist merit-making ceremony to raise money for renovations.

Banjong Banthoonprayuk, advisor to school’s board, chaired Jan. 28 planning meeting for the “pha pa” ceremony Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.





The ceremony will be headed by Phuchid Tisaro, abbot of Nong Or Temple, who will teach the lesson and history of the Pha Pa Samakkee service to the students.

Parents and teachers are encouraged to donate cash at the event that will go toward renovation of the restrooms and landscaping improvements.