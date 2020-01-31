‘Gang fight’ at Banglamung Hospital helps prepare staff for real emergency

Banglamung Hospital and local authorities practiced what they would do if gang warfare broke out in the emergency room.

Hospital director Dr. Narongsak Eakwattanakul oversaw the Jan. 28 emergency drill with officers from the Banglamung Police Station and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.





The exercise began with paramedics and police responding to a mock youth-gang fight in Lan Po Public Park during which one person was “shot” and a second “stabbed”.

After being transported to Banglamung Hospital, they were taken into emergency room bays when 10 youths in two opposing factions began fighting inside the building.

Police and hospital staff responded and soon the fight was subdued.

Narongsak said it was one of many emergency scenarios the hospital prepares for.