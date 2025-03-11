Best ways to get around Pattaya City – baht-buses, motorbikes or walking

PATTAYA, Thailand – When visiting Pattaya, tourists are faced with several choices when it comes to getting around the city. Each option offers something different, depending on the experience you’re after.

For those looking for an affordable way to explore, baht-buses, or songthaews, are a popular choice. These shared pickup trucks follow fixed routes across the city, offering a convenient way to travel between different tourist spots. They are an ideal option for those who don’t want to worry about navigating the busy streets themselves. With fares usually ranging from 10 to 20 Baht, it’s easy to hop on and off at various stops, whether you’re headed to the lively Walking Street or to the relaxing Jomtien Beach. However, the baht-buses can get crowded during peak hours, and if traffic is heavy, they may not be the fastest way to get around.







For those who prefer a quicker ride, motorbike taxis are always a good choice. These zippy little bikes can be spotted everywhere in Pattaya, often stationed near busy areas or even flagged down on the street. Motorbike taxis are a great way to cover short distances quickly, especially in traffic, and they offer a unique opportunity to experience Pattaya from a different perspective. Though the rides are relatively inexpensive, ranging between 30 to 100 Baht depending on how far you’re going, they can be a bit risky for those unfamiliar with the roads. Still, they offer speed and convenience, especially when you’re in a hurry.

But there’s something to be said for walking, too. Pattaya is a city that invites exploration, and many of the most popular tourist areas, like Pattaya Beach, are easily accessible on foot. Walking allows you to take in the sights and sounds at your own pace, from the bustling markets to the scenic views along the shore. It’s a completely free way to get around, giving you the flexibility to wander, stop for photos, or grab a quick bite. The only downside is that if you’re venturing to places farther from your accommodation, walking might not be practical, especially during the hot afternoon hours.



However, walking in Pattaya does come with its own set of risks. Pedestrians should be cautious, as the city’s busy streets can be chaotic, and traffic—especially from motorbikes—can be unpredictable. There are often limited pedestrian crossings, making it necessary to navigate through traffic carefully. In addition, sidewalks in some areas may be uneven or blocked by street vendors, posing potential tripping hazards. Tourists unfamiliar with local traffic rules may find themselves at greater risk, so it’s important to stay alert while walking around.

In the end, each mode of transport in Pattaya has its place. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to get around, baht-buses offer a great solution. For a quicker, more flexible option, motorbike taxis will get you where you need to go in no time. And when the mood strikes for a more leisurely day, walking is the perfect way to explore the city at a relaxed pace. Often, a combination of all three is the best way to experience everything Pattaya has to offer.























