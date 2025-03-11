Woman falls from a 14th-floor condo after argument with foreign boyfriend in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue personnel received a report of a serious fall incident at a condominium on Pattaya Third Road at 4:30 AM on March 10. At the scene, security guards were found assisting the injured woman in the condo’s garden near the entrance. The victim, identified as Ms. Eiw (alias), 19, was suffering from severe injuries, including bleeding from the mouth and multiple fractures. Emergency responders provided first aid before rushing her to Pattaya City Hospital.







A security guard at the condominium reported that earlier in the evening, the victim was seen leaving the premises with her foreign boyfriend. The couple later returned and engaged in a heated argument. During routine patrols, the guard noticed the woman standing on the balcony of the 14th floor before she fell, landing on a tree in the garden below.

Initial police investigations led to the boyfriend, who was found in a state of intoxication and unable to communicate clearly. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the incident.























