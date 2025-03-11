Songkran, fun or frenzy – Aggressive sprayings lead to violent clashes among tourists in Pattaya and across Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Songkran Festival, Thailand’s famous water festival, is an exciting celebration that draws millions of tourists to Pattaya every year. The event, which marks the Thai New Year, is usually a time for people to enjoy water fights, street parties, and cultural festivities. However, recent incidents during the festival have raised concerns about the potential for violence and clashes between water players and tourists.

A violent altercation occurred between two foreign tourists while they were engaging in a water fight in Phuket last year. In a video circulating on social media, one tourist can be seen using a water gun aggressively, spraying another tourist without pause. The victim, seemingly unprovoked, did not retaliate, but the situation escalated when a third foreign tourist intervened to prevent the confrontation from getting worse.







The source of the dispute was reported to be a disagreement over a water gun, with one tourist attempting to take the other’s water gun, which led to the altercation. While the incident was quickly diffused, it drew attention to the rising tension that can emerge during such large, chaotic gatherings.

The incident also sparked heavy criticism from netizens, who questioned the behavior of some foreign tourists during Songkran celebrations in Pattaya. The backlash follows a string of recent incidents in popular tourist destinations, including Phuket, where a foreign tourist was filmed urinating in public, and another incident where a foreigner allegedly kicked a Thai doctor.



Some locals have expressed their concerns about the rising number of negative incidents involving foreign tourists during Songkran. “It’s supposed to be fun, but these kinds of clashes and inappropriate behaviors are ruining the spirit of the festival,” one Pattaya resident shared. There is a growing sentiment that while Songkran is a time for joy and celebration, excessive drinking and reckless behavior can often lead to conflicts, especially when tourists fail to respect local customs.

Authorities have been urged to implement stricter crowd control measures and enforce rules to maintain safety and respect during the Songkran festivities. Despite these challenges, many still see the festival as a vital part of Thailand’s cultural identity, and locals hope that the focus can shift back to creating a fun and family-friendly environment that showcases Thai traditions without the risk of violence or disruption.

As Songkran continues to attract large numbers of visitors, the delicate balance between fun and safety remains a topic of discussion in Pattaya and across Thailand. Local authorities are calling for more awareness and respect among tourists to ensure that everyone can enjoy the festivities responsibly.





























