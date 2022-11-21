Belgian tourist begs Pattaya police to remove ring from his finger

A Belgian tourists rushed into the tourist service booth on Chaiyapruek Road begging someone to help him remove a ring that got stuck on the ring finger of his right hand Nov 17.

Max Dienst told the officers that mysteriously the ring started to squeeze tightly around his finger in the morning and try as he might, he could not remove it. He suffered throughout the day, until the pain was too much to bear and he had to get help to remove it.







Rescue workers cut the ring and removed it from the swollen finger of the Belgian much to the relief and gratitude of the foreigner. Max did not say whether it was his wedding ring that was giving him with so much pain.































