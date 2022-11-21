Fire destroys power and communication cables in Soi Nongyai Pattaya

Pattaya firefighters took about 10 minutes to extinguish a fire that had erupted on a utility pole in Soi Nongyai burning the clutter of electric and communication cables entwined around it. Electricity was cut off during the firefighting operation to prevent any danger to life and limb. Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai rushed to the scene and unforgivingly pointed out again that Pattaya needed to urgently remove and clean up excessive and dead wiring on the thousands of utility poles in and around Pattaya, which are extremely hazardous to life and property in more ways than one.

































