Beer lovers cry as crash spills cases on Pattaya road

Beer lovers cried as cases of the amber nectar spilled all over Sukhumvit Road when a delivery truck crashed.

The Banlue Karnkha six-wheeled trailer truck carrying beer, soft drinks, water and other beverages lost control Dec. 22 and slammed into the PTT gas station in Naklua.







Two employees riding in the trailer suffered minor injuries.

Todsakorn Kullavanijaya, 50, said he heard squeaks and rumbles from the back of the truck, then lost control. He managed to steer the truck so it didn’t hit anyone.

The trailer unhitched from the truck and flipping onto its side, spilling all the beverage bottles and cans onto the road and traffic island, jamming up traffic for quite some time.

























