Pattaya officials check New Year’s gift baskets for quality and labels

Pattaya officials did their annual check of New Year’s gift baskets to ensure the items within were fresh and had proper tax labels.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat led consumer-protection workers to the Big C Extra department store on Central Road Dec. 22.







Each year, the city works with the Eastern Weights and Measures Center, Office of Commercial Affairs, and Banglamung Hospital to inspect gift baskets at stores throughout the area.

This year, in addition to Big C, Lotus’s North Pattaya, Foodland and sales booths in the area were all inspected. Checked were ingredient labels, expiration dates, quality of the items, manufacturer information and manufacturing location.







Retailers who do not display prices for the baskets can be fined up to 10,000 baht. Anyone who sells goods at inflated prices, stockpile goods and deny distribution can be liable for imprisonment of a term not exceeding seven years or for a fine not exceeding 140,000 baht, or both.

No one was found to have violated any guidelines during this inspection exercise.

























