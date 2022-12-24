Pattaya police combine show of force with caring for tourists

Pattaya-area police had their traditional and ceremonial holiday police dispatch, spreading out to reassure tourists of their presence.

Tourist Police Division commander Pol. Lt. Gen. Sukhun Prommayon dispatched the more than 100 Pattaya, Tourist and Immigration officers, along with police volunteers Dec. 21.







Sukhun met with hotel and restaurant operators to remind them of regulations governing tourist check-ins and reporting. He also assigned officers to stand watch at high-crime spots, such as Soi 13 and Beach Road, where transgender thieves regularly pickpocket and rob tourists of wallets and gold.

He then joined officers on Walking Street and handed out holiday gifts to tourists who grabbed the opportunity to take selfies with the tourist police boss.





























