Pattaya police combine show of force with caring for tourists

By Pattaya Mail
0
161
Tourist Police Division Commander Pol. Lt. Gen. Sukhun Prommayon met with tourists on Walking Street where he handed out Christmas and New Year gifts and took selfies with the tourists.

Pattaya-area police had their traditional and ceremonial holiday police dispatch, spreading out to reassure tourists of their presence.

Tourist Police Division commander Pol. Lt. Gen. Sukhun Prommayon dispatched the more than 100 Pattaya, Tourist and Immigration officers, along with police volunteers Dec. 21.



Sukhun met with hotel and restaurant operators to remind them of regulations governing tourist check-ins and reporting. He also assigned officers to stand watch at high-crime spots, such as Soi 13 and Beach Road, where transgender thieves regularly pickpocket and rob tourists of wallets and gold.

He then joined officers on Walking Street and handed out holiday gifts to tourists who grabbed the opportunity to take selfies with the tourist police boss.


Business operators welcome Pol. Lt. Gen. Sukhun Prommayon to Walking Street during his goodwill tour of the entertainment strip.


Pol. Lt. Gen. Sukhun Prommayon and his team stop to chat with tourists enjoying a meal at one of the sidewalk cafes on Walking Street.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here