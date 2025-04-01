Beer bottle assault on Pattaya Beach leaves tourist injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue teams and police were dispatched to Pattaya Beach where they found a crowd of onlookers gathered around Mr. Monta Lahae, 35, who had suffered a head injury after being struck with a beer bottle. He was given first aid before being transported to a hospital for further treatment.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Wasan Boonyanuson, 42, was found intoxicated and was restrained by police and good Samaritans. Another individual, Mr. Weerawat Phithak, 40, was also present at the scene. Broken beer bottles were scattered on the ground.







According to the injured victim, the altercation began with an exchange of insults before escalating into violence. Witnesses stated that the suspect initiated the attack, kicking the victim and striking him with a beer bottle, despite attempts by bystanders to intervene. A video recording of the incident was handed over to the police as evidence.

Authorities have taken both suspects into custody pending further investigation. Legal proceedings will continue once the victim has recovered and files an official complaint.



























