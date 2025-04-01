Pattaya officials confirm Koh Larn waste incinerator set for late May launch

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, along with Pattaya’s Chief Strategic Advisor Sontaya Kunplome, visited Koh Larn to inspect the progress of the island’s waste incineration project on April 1. The inspection focused on the construction of the incinerator facility and the installation of machinery, which is now nearly 80% complete—progressing according to schedule.







Authorities anticipate that the facility will be operational by late May. The new waste-to-energy incinerator will have a capacity to process up to 50 tons of waste daily, including both newly generated and accumulated waste, which currently exceeds 50,000 tons on the island. Additionally, the facility’s machinery will be capable of sorting up to 100 tons of waste per day, ensuring efficient waste management.

This initiative aligns with Pattaya’s “Neo Koh Larn” policy, aiming to transform the island into a sustainable, eco-friendly tourism destination. It also contributes to the broader vision of “Neo Pattaya,” which focuses on long-term sustainable tourism development.

































