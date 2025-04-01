Pattaya unveils new safe-standard pier at Bali Hai for small boats

By Pattaya Mail
0
277
Locals and visitors alike welcome the new pier project, making sea adventures even better.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has announced progress on the construction of a new pier at Bali Hai, South Pattaya, designed to provide a safer and more efficient boarding point for small boats. This new facility will enhance access to Koh Larn and other nearby islands, catering to tourists looking to dive, fish, or explore the sea during the summer season.

The project has received positive feedback from the public, with many praising the initiative. Some have suggested adding free parking similar to Bang Saen, while others expressed their excitement about the city’s continuous development. Many see this as another step forward in improving Pattaya’s tourism infrastructure.

Better Pattaya—committed to making the city better.


Get ready for safer and more convenient boat trips to Koh Larn and nearby islands this summer.

A modernized pier at Bali Hai is in progress, ensuring smoother travel for diving, fishing, and island hopping.












RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR