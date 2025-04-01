Pattaya unveils new safe-standard pier at Bali Hai for small boats

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has announced progress on the construction of a new pier at Bali Hai, South Pattaya, designed to provide a safer and more efficient boarding point for small boats. This new facility will enhance access to Koh Larn and other nearby islands, catering to tourists looking to dive, fish, or explore the sea during the summer season.

The project has received positive feedback from the public, with many praising the initiative. Some have suggested adding free parking similar to Bang Saen, while others expressed their excitement about the city’s continuous development. Many see this as another step forward in improving Pattaya’s tourism infrastructure.

