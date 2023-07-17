Beach umbrella vendor punished for ill treatment of tourists

Pattaya, Thailand – Following numerous complaints from tourists, the Pattaya city officers took swift action against a beach umbrella rental service on North Pattaya Beach on July 15. Visitors alleged that the business owner engaged in unwelcome practices, including driving customers away from parking spots and refusing service, resulting in frustration and ruined holidays.







The investigation team from city hall revealed that the business owner had indeed violated Pattaya City regulations. Specifically, the owner breached Article 30, which prohibits reserving public parking spaces exclusively for their customers, and Article 31, which prohibits approaching, inviting, harassing, or using inappropriate language towards beachgoers and tourists.







The Pattaya city officers issued an order to suspend the operations of the beach umbrella rental service for 15 days, starting from Monday, July 17. This measure aims to serve as a deterrent against future infractions.

Tourists are encouraged to report any further grievances to the complaints department, as the Pattaya Municipality remains committed to upholding the rights and satisfaction of all visitors.

















