Middle-eastern tourists told to keep in down in Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya police, in collaboration with tourist police, immigration police, including the Pattaya Special Operations Unit, launched a major operation on July 14 to maintain law and order in the city. The operation involved over 50 personnel and targeted illegal activities, including drug abuse, possession of weapons, and street disturbances involving both Thai and foreign groups of all ages.







Information and warnings were disseminated to car rental operators, urging them to strictly check and retain copies of essential documents such as driver’s licenses and passports of their clients. This step ensured officers could verify identities and enforce safe driving practices including obeying traffic rules and regulations, thus minimizing disturbances and accidents. Officers ensured that all rental vehicles were equipped with safety helmets.







A large group of foreigners, primarily Kuwaiti nationals thronged the street around the Soi V.C. Hotel and Soi Yen Sabai areas of South Pattaya to listen to the law enforcement officers giving advice. Police officers utilized language translation services and public address systems to communicate important messages regarding safe driving practices and maintaining discretion in the community. The middle-eastern tourists listened intently and then showed their appreciation with loud applause.







Local business operators reported that, traditionally, middle-eastern tourists, particularly Kuwaiti students on summer break, tend to visit Pattaya during the months of July and August each year. However, this year’s numbers were not as high as in previous years due to the prevailing circumstances. Nevertheless, it was noted that when large groups gathered, there was an increase in noise levels and instances of unruly motorcycle riding on the streets.

















