Tourism Authority of Thailand unveils action plan amidst political uncertainty

Pattaya, Thailand – Despite persisting concerns due to the ongoing political uncertainty, Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed the Tourism Authority of Thailand Action Plan 2024 (TATAP 2024) at a conference held on July 17at the Grand Center Point Space Hotel.

The conference was attended by representatives from the TAT headquarters, 29 overseas offices, and domestic branches, seeking to chart the course for tourism marketing in the upcoming fiscal year.







Part of a comprehensive five-year plan spanning from 2023 to 2027, TATAP 2024 focuses on sustainable tourism, enhancing capacity for accommodating tourists, ensuring readiness on the supply side, prioritizing environmental considerations, and integrating a bio-circular green economy. The plan seeks to attract the REVISIT traveler segment, encouraging visitors to return to familiar destinations.







Governor Yuthasak emphasized the importance of consistency and confidence to reassure stakeholders amidst evolving market dynamics. However, political developments loom as a significant factor. Sitthiwat Chiwarattanaphorn, President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), expressed concerns about the potential impact of ongoing political turmoil on the tourism sector. Detailed analysis of potential protests and their repercussions on tourism is needed, as the extent of demonstrations and clashes of divergent opinions among protesters could affect the industry.







Additionally, Chinese tourists, a significant segment of Thailand’s visitor arrivals, have become increasingly cautious about political gatherings and their consequences. Negative news circulating on Chinese social media, including reports of extortion and taxi meter issues, has affected Thailand’s safety image. This newfound perception among Chinese travelers could potentially impact their travel decisions.

The TAT is set to officially announce the plan on July 17 at the Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. Updates provided by overseas branch offices will offer valuable insights for operators in 2024, helping them navigate Thailand’s dynamic tourism landscape.







Yuthasak Supasorn reassured the delegates stated, “Despite political uncertainties, the tourism sector eagerly anticipates the implementation of TATAP 2024. The plan is expected to establish a solid foundation for sustainable growth and restore confidence among domestic and international travelers in Thailand’s tourism offerings.”

















