Beach service operators warned for overcrowding and overcharging

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials conducted an inspection of beachside services near the venue of the International Fireworks Festival on November 25, following complaints from tourists. Some beach service operators were found to have exceeded the allocated space and imposed exorbitant fees during the festival.

The inspection was prompted by reports that some operators had deployed an excessive number of beach chairs and umbrellas, surpassing the city’s specified limits. This overcrowding not only restricted tourists’ access to public spaces but also led to increased service charges, causing dissatisfaction among visitors. The inspected operators were found to have positioned fabric and plastic chairs well beyond the designated boundaries. This resulted in minimal space for tourists to sit, prompting officials to issue warnings and request immediate compliance with established regulations.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet emphasized the importance of adhering to the city’s regulations and encouraged operators to cooperate in providing a comfortable experience for tourists. While the city had extended service hours during the festival, officials stressed the need for operators to show flexibility and accommodate visitors accordingly.

Additionally, some operators were found to be charging fees higher than those set by the city. The standard rate for a chair was 50 baht, but certain operators were demanding 100 baht, particularly during peak hours leading up to the international fireworks display. Officials warned against such practices and urged operators to follow the established pricing guidelines.







Mayor Poramet reminded operators that violating regulations could lead to immediate suspension of services for 15 days. Tourists were encouraged to document instances of overcharging through photographs to assist authorities in taking swift action against non-compliant operators.

































