Mayor meets with Russian tour agents to boost visitor confidence

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Deputy Mayor Thitipan Petchtrakul met with Russian tour agents on November 24 to discuss the current tourism situation in Pattaya and devise strategies to market the city as a preferred destination for Russian tourists.

The meeting was part of the initiative to promote tourism in Pattaya, following the Thai government’s policy of granting free visas to visitors from China, India, Kazakhstan, Taiwan, and Russia. The policy aims to boost the tourism industry, which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the political unrest in the country.







The Russian tour agents represented five major tour operators: Anex, Fun & Sun, Pegas, Odeon, and Sayama. They shared their insights into the tourism market trends and the preferences and expectations of Russian tourists. They also expressed their concerns about the safety and security of their clients in Pattaya, especially in light of the recent incidents of violence and vandalism in the city.

Mayor Poramet assured the agents that the city is committed to providing a secure and enjoyable environment for both Thai and international tourists. He said that the city has implemented various safety measures, such as installing CCTV cameras, increasing police patrols, and enforcing the emergency decree. He also said that the city is working to improve the quality and diversity of its tourism products and services, such as cultural attractions, entertainment venues, and sports facilities.







Deputy Mayor Thitipan said that the city is keen to collaborate with the Russian tourism agents to enhance the overall experience for Russian tourists. He said that the city will coordinate with the agents to develop and implement effective marketing strategies to attract more Russian visitors to Pattaya. He also said that the city will provide support and assistance to the agents and their clients in case of any problems or emergencies.

The meeting concluded with plans for future collaborative efforts between Pattaya officials and Russian tourism agents, with a focus on marketing initiatives and safety measures. Mayor Poramet extended a warm welcome to Russian tourists and invited them to visit Pattaya and enjoy its beauty and hospitality.



























