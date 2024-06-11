Cabinet reduces meth possession limit to one pill

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced that the Cabinet has approved the amendment of the Ministry of Public Health’s regulations to reduce the legal possession limit of methamphetamine to one pill.

Prime Minister Srettha detailed the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, explaining that the Cabinet approved the principle of the draft ministerial regulations proposed by the Ministry of Public Health.







The key amendment is to adjust the defined quantity of narcotic drugs and controlled psychotropic substances presumed to be for personal use.

The possession limit for methamphetamine is reduced from 5 pills to 1 pill. The possession limit for methamphetamine in other forms, such as powder or crystal, is also reduced to 1 unit of use or 100 milligrams net weight.

This revision also applies to crystal meth or ice, limiting possession to one unit dose. The Office of the Council of State has been tasked with reviewing the clarity of this draft regulation. (TNA)





































