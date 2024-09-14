PM visits flood victims at temporary shelter in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited flood-ravaged Mae Sai district Friday, offering support to residents devastated by the disaster.

Wearing rubber boots, the Prime Minister waded through muddy waters and met with villagers who had lost their homes and belongings. She expressed her sympathy and assured them of the government’s commitment to providing aid and rebuilding efforts.



Residents, many of whom had lost everything in the floods, expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s visit and offered their heartfelt thanks.

The military representative informed the Prime Minister that special units have been deployed to isolated and inaccessible areas. These units are pinpointing targets for helicopter aid, ensuring supplies are delivered accurately and efficiently.







The Navy’s Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAVs) will be brought in to assist as well. It’s expected that they will be able to help at least 300 people who are still stranded. However, the Prime Minister has thanked the military for their assistance since the first day of the crisis.

The Prime Minister visited the first Mae Sai border checkpoint and proceeded to the first Mae Sai Friendship Bridge. Although the water level has receded, there remains a significant amount of mud and debris. This area, being a key border economic zone, has suffered severe consequences as a result of the disaster.

She later went to a temporary shelter and a field kitchen set up to provide food and supplies to displaced and stranded residents.







She assured flood victims that the government was working to restore essential services and help them return to their homes as soon as possible. (TNA)

















































