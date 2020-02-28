Bar owner’s thugs attack Brit boyfriend of business rival

Pattaya’s cut-throat competition for dwindling numbers of tourists boiled over when a beer bar owner allegedly attacked the British boyfriend of the bar next door.







Adam Daniel Shields, 39, was set upon by three Thai men late Feb. 26 as he and girlfriend Yupawadee Tieangtam, 32, were going home from the Made in Thailand beer bar complex.

He was treated at Pattaya Memorial Hospital for cuts to the head and face.

Yupawadee told police she bought her bar from one of the suspects, but her joint has been busier, which she attributed to her British boyfriend bringing many of his foreign friends there.

With most beer bars resembling ghost towns, the long-running tension between the neighboring watering holes boiled over, or that’s at least what the victim’s girlfriend was saying.

Noting that alcohol was involved, police are not convinced and are continuing to investigate the cause of the assault.







Loading…







