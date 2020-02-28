City hosts cleaning day in Naklua

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya on Feb. 26 led staff from the Pattaya Public Health and Environment Office out to undertake a ‘big cleaning day’ in Naklua. City workers picked up garbage, swept away sand, and washed the street from Long Bridge at the Naklua’s Old Market through to Lan Pho Market. Their efforts resulted in a cleaner environment and a safer road.
