PSC delivers 3 more Bikes 4 Tykes

Pattaya Sports Club Welfare Chairwoman Noy Emerson and Bikes 4 Tykes program founder Rick Bevington present the last of the 30 bicycles to smiling youths at Wat Nongket Noi School.
The Pattaya Sports Club delivered the last of the 30 bicycles it is giving out this year as part of its Bikes 4 Tykes program.



Welfare Chairwoman Noy Emerson and program founder Rick Bevington presented the bikes to smiling youths at Wat Nongket Noi School Feb. 21.

A week earlier, the group delivered nine bicycles to Wat Nongket Yai School and, earlier, another 12 bikes rolled into Pattaya School No. 4. In all this school term, Bikes 4 Tykes donated 30 bicycles worth a total 50,000 baht.

Bevington started Bikes for Tykes 18 years ago, growing from three bicycles to 30 given away each year. To date, the program put smiles on the faces of more than 400 youngsters.

All the bicycles come with a bell and a helmet for the rider. The tykes also get a safety lesson and test drive before taking possession of the two-wheelers. And they’re also taught how to make minor adjustments to such things as the seat and brakes.

Safety is the number one message given to the students who received the bikes.
PSC donated other 9 bicycles to Wat Nongket Yai School.
Welfare Chairwoman Noy Emerson emphasizes children must wear helmets, otherwise police will catch them.
Innocent children pay their respects and say thank you to PSC and Rick Bevington.
Rick helps adjust a bicycle seat to fit the rider.
Teachers and lucky students say thank you.
Pattaya Mail’s Nutsara Duangsri teaches a student how to safely ride a bicycle.
