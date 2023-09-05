Banned motorcycle traffic in Pattaya tunnel sparks safety concerns

Pattaya, Thailand – Mayor Pattaya Poramet Ngamphichet unveiled a comprehensive plan on Sept. 4, aimed at enhancing safety and traffic management within the Central Pattaya Tunnel through the installation of a network of CCTV cameras. This strategic initiative comes in response to the growing concerns surrounding motorcycle accidents and the persistent issue of motorcycles unlawfully utilizing the tunnel.







The primary goal of this CCTV camera installation is to meticulously monitor and classify vehicles entering the Central Pattaya Tunnel. The overarching objective is to optimize tunnel safety and organization, with the ultimate aim of mitigating accidents and conflicts arising from the diverse mix of vehicles.

Despite the presence of prominent traffic signs explicitly prohibiting motorcycle entry into the tunnel since its opening, thousands of motorcyclists continue to flout these regulations with apparent impunity, often in the direct vicinity of law enforcement personnel.







Reports from local police indicate an alarming average of 5,000 motorcycles illegally traversing the tunnel on a monthly basis. Authorities acknowledge that some motorcyclists favor the tunnel route as a means of circumventing traffic signals at intersections, inevitably leading to hazardous interactions with other road users.

Mayor Poramet has underscored the paramount importance of prioritizing safety and strict adherence to traffic laws. He underscored that international standards categorically forbid the entry of motorcycles into tunnels. Despite previous attempts, including incentivizing the reporting of violations and periodic police presence, non-compliance persists.

In a recent high-level meeting between Pattaya municipal officials and regional police commanders, the deployment of CCTV cameras emerged as a key strategy to identify and penalize motorcycle riders who brazenly disregard tunnel regulations. These measures are in alignment with concurrent safety initiatives in locations such as Phuket, Bangkok, and Nakhon Sawan, where authorities are actively striving to enhance road safety.







The implementation of these measures will necessitate time and coordination, including the issuance of official notifications to the Pattaya Police Station for effective enforcement. A collaborative agreement between Pattaya City and the Pattaya Police Station will be crucial to jointly address safety concerns and secure funding for the comprehensive CCTV camera installation.

In the interim, civic officials fervently implore all road users, encompassing motorcycle riders and tunnel commuters alike, to rigorously observe traffic laws, thereby ensuring not only their own safety but also that of fellow travelers on the roadways.

















