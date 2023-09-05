Pattaya takes tough stand to quell tour boat operator conflicts

Pattaya, Thailand – In response to escalating conflicts among tour boat operators, municipal authorities have taken resolute action to organize and regulate the industry centered at Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya. The root of the problem lies in disputes among tour boat operators who vie aggressively for customers. Some operators have adopted tactics such as approaching tourists before their vehicles have even parked, causing discomfort among visitors and damaging the city’s image.







On September 2, Pol. Maj. Jirawat Sukonthasap, Head of the Local Administration Division at Pattaya City Hall, led a team comprising of municipal and law enforcement officials to Bali Hai Pier to collaborate with Pattaya City Police, Banglamung District Office, and Port Office, to address these issues and establish regulations for tour boat operators in Pattaya.

Jirawat said, “The conflicts are caused by operators attempting to poach customers from each other, sometimes resorting to aggressive tactics. This behavior has led to confrontations and verbal altercations among operators. Today’s on-site visit aims to resolve customer disputes and conflicts among operators.”







He further emphasized, “Going forward, we will strongly urge all operators to refrain from soliciting customers outside their designated tents. Furthermore, we will install two signs in key parking areas, clearly prohibiting anyone from blocking public pathways, disrupting public peace, or causing discomfort to residents and tourists. Violators may face imprisonment for up to one month or a fine of 500-1,000 Baht, as stipulated in the Criminal Code.”

These signs will be prominently displayed around the pier area. Local authorities are optimistic that with the cooperation of tour boat operators, these initial measures will effectively address the current issues. Jirawat underlined that these regulations will be immediately enforced to tackle the existing problems, and a comprehensive meeting with tour boat operators in the area is scheduled for September 7 to further explore collaborative solutions.

















