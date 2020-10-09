Demolition begins on encroaching Chiang Mai forest resort

Chiang Mai forestry officials began the demolition of Suvarnabhumi Resort which was encroaching on protected land in Doi Angkhang.







Kamon Nuanyai, director of the Forest Resources Management Office 1, led the brigade of 150 government, police and forestry officials to the 36-rai resort, the largest in the Doi Angfang area, Oct. 6.

The government has been trying for more than two years to demolish the resort for encroaching on public land.

Following its conviction in the Fang Provincial Court, officials began seizing property left inside the resort and brought in heavy machinery to tear down the five-story hotel.











