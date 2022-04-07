Banglamung residents pay homage to revered Por Poo Jomthong shrine

On the occasion of the Thai New Year commonly known as Songkran, Sub Lt. Jaraywat Chinnawat, Mayor of Banglamung Subdistrict, led officials and citizenry of the municipality to pay homage to the most revered Por Poo Jomthong shrine.

Senior municipality offers including Deputy Mayors Natthinee and Thipwimol Homkachorn supported by hundreds of residents joined in the festivities on April 6.



Legend has it that the much-revered Por Poo Jomthong shrine has been standing in the compound of the municipality office watching over the communities for many generations. When the new administrators took office, they moved the shrine to the front of the building so that it is easily assessable to government officials and the citizenry to visit and pay their respects.

On the day of the ceremonies, residents performed auspicious traditional Thai dances in front of the shrine and made offerings of food and drinks to the deities.





































