Pattaya mayoral campaign signs vandalized

Campaign signs for two Pattaya mayoral candidates were destroyed shortly after being installed.

Placards promoting former Banglamung District chief Sakchai Taengho and ex-councilman Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn either were vandalized or simply disappeared April 5 after being put up.



Among Sakchai’s signs that were damaged were ones put up at the Pattaya Floating Market.

The two candidates were the first to get their advertising on the streets. Two other candidates were working this week to get their messages out.

The campaign for the May 22 election is fully under way in Pattaya, with speaker trucks rolling through town blaring slogans and signboard popping up everywhere







The signs emphasize the policies and slogans of each candidate, focusing on solving problems and developing Pattaya to become the center of the Eastern Economic Corridor.



































