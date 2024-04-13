Banglamung readies Road Safety Ops Centre for Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – In preparation for the upcoming Songkran Festival, local authorities in Banglamung have launched a Road Safety Operations Centre at the intersection of Chalerm Phrakiat Road and Pornphraphanimit Road (Soi Siam Country Club) on April 11.

The centre’s establishment aims to tackle the surge in road accidents commonly witnessed during Songkran. With a considerable influx of travellers returning home and engaging in tourist activities, coupled with celebratory events, the risk of accidents escalates.







Jointly organized by Nongprue municipality and relevant agencies, the centre set until April 17, provides convenience and services during this period. Services include route guidance and temporary rest stops with complimentary refreshments for motorists. The initiative has garnered support from Banglamung district, Nongprue Police Station, Nongprue Municipality’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre, Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Rescue, and municipal officials.







Furthermore, Banglamung District Chief Weekit Manarotkit and Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak led the distribution of informational pamphlets to promote safe driving practices. Emphasis was placed on wearing helmets, proven to reduce head injury risks by up to 43% for drivers and 58% for passengers. Free cloth bags were also distributed to pedestrians.

Operating from April 11 to 17, the Road Safety Operations Centre underscores local authorities’ dedication to ensuring residents’ and visitors’ safety and well-being during the festive season.































