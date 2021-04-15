Banglamung Hospital’s Covid-19 ward full of Pattaya coronavirus patients

Banglamung Hospital reported that all beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients are full and the Pattaya facility will soon start shipping coronavirus patients to a navy field hospital in Sattahip.







Hospital director Dr. Narongsak Eakwattanakul said April 14 that the facility earmarked 30 Covid-19 ward beds and 12 private rooms for those who tested positive for the coronavirus. Those beds filled quickly after more than 500 people a day sought Covid-19 tests at the hospital.

Chonburi on Thursday reported 97 more cases, bringing the total in the province to 807 since April 1.







Thailand requires that everyone who tests positive for the virus be hospitalized or warehoused in field hospitals or “hospitels” – hotel quarantine centers – instead of allowing asymptomatic patients and those with only mild symptoms to isolate at home. That has worked fine for the past year when the number of cases remained relatively low. But the current third wave, with 1,000 more cases a day – 1,543 on Thursday – has put a strain on available beds.



Narongsak said Banglamung Hospital has already sent asymptomatic patients to hotels. If the crush doesn’t ease in two days, all minor cases will be sent to the 320-bed field hospital at the navy’s Air and Coastal Defense Command.

Narongsak also urged any non-Covid patients to stay away from the hospital unless absolutely necessary. Elective procedures are being postponed.





















