Banglamung District passes 10-million-baht budget

The Banglamung District Council approved the spending of more than 10 million baht on 11 department budgets and projects.

Council Chairman Pongsak Rukkwamsuk called the unanimous vote for district-government funding Sept. 11.







The 10.02 million will fund offices for the district clerk, peace maintenance, civil defense and fire prevention, general administration, treasury, engineering and housing.

Part of the money will go into an investment budget for vehicles and transportation equipment.



The land and construction budget will include the rebuilding of Banglamung Soi 29/2-3, new drainage pipes under the street outside the Ruen Kuai Mai flower shop, pipes under Banglamung Soi 1/2-8, a rebuilt intersection at Banglamung Soi 19, a new road and pipes on Banglamung Soi 12/4 and Banglamung Soi 29/2.

































