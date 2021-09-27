Pattaya reopens spas, cinemas, allows live music, shortens curfew hours

Today (Monday), Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved a proposal to shorten the nighttime curfew to 10pm-4am, instead of the current 9pm-4am, and to resume other types of businesses from October 1st in the dark-red provinces.







Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the CCSA meeting agreed to ease some COVID-19 restrictions, as proposed by the Ministry of Public Health. More types of businesses and establishments, such as spas, cinemas, sports grounds and museums, will be able to reopen.



He said restaurants and convenience stores will be allowed to open until 9pm. Restaurants can also provide live music, but the consumption of alcoholic beverages is still not allowed.

Meanwhile, the CCSA resolved to extend the current state of emergency, which is due to expire on September 30th, to November 30th and to postpone the reopening plan for five provinces under the ‘sandbox’ model from October 1st to November 1st. (NNT)

































