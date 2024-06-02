American expat inspires community with daily beach clean-up in Bang Saray

BANG SARAY, Thailand – Residents and visitors in Bang Saray are treated to a heart-warming sight as Brian, an American expat known for his friendly demeanour and charming smile, engages in his daily routine of picking up litter along Bang Saray beach. Brian, who resides in a local condominium, has become a beloved figure among the local fishermen and the broader community, who have shared his inspiring story.









Each morning, Brian can be seen meticulously collecting trash left on the beach, a habit that has not only helped to maintain the pristine condition of the coastline but also set an example of environmental stewardship. His consistent efforts have significantly impacted the area, fostering a sense of community pride and responsibility among those who frequent the beach.

The local fishermen, who work along the shore, speak highly of Brian’s dedication and have expressed their gratitude for his unwavering commitment to keeping their shared environment clean. His actions have left a lasting impression on the Sattahip community, prompting residents to extend their heartfelt thanks to him.

In light of his efforts, the community is urging tourists and visitors to follow his example by refraining from littering and actively participating in keeping the beaches clean. Such collective efforts not only protect the natural beauty of Bang Saray but also ensure that future generations can enjoy a cleaner, healthier environment.





































