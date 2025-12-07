Bangkok tops the world again as the most visited city in 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – Bangkok has once again been named the world’s most visited city, securing the top spot for the second consecutive year, according to new data released by Euromonitor International, the UK-based global market research firm.

The Thai capital is projected to welcome 30.3 million international arrivals in 2025, maintaining its position as the world’s number one tourism city. Although the figure is about two million fewer than in 2024, Bangkok still leads by a wide margin over second-ranked Hong Kong, which is expected to draw 23.2 million visitors.







International media reported that Bangkok continues to stand out for its vibrant culture, cuisine, accessibility, and wide range of travel experiences. Its strategic position as a gateway to nearby major tourist destinations — including Pattaya, Hua Hin, and Cha-Am — further strengthens its appeal, making the city a central hub for both short-haul and long-haul travelers.

Euromonitor also noted that many major cities worldwide are adjusting strategies to tackle over-tourism by attracting visitors who stay longer, spend more, and engage more responsibly with local culture and the environment.



Top 10 Most Visited Cities in the World, 2025 (Euromonitor International)

Bangkok, Thailand — 30.3 million

Hong Kong — 23.2 million

London, United Kingdom — 22.7 million

Macau — 20.4 million

Istanbul, Turkey — 19.7 million

Dubai, UAE — 19.5 million

Mecca, Saudi Arabia — 18.7 million

Antalya, Turkey — 18.6 million

Paris, France — 18.3 million

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — 17.3 million



































