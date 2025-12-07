Pattaya Beach transforms into a jazz paradise December 12–13, full line-up and schedules here

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s central beach is undergoing a vibrant makeover as crews reshape the shoreline, improve walkways, and elevate the entire waterfront in anticipation of the Pattaya Jazz Festival 2025, taking place December 12–13. The city is turning its iconic beachfront into a sweeping open-air concert arena, ready to welcome thousands of visitors for a music experience unlike any other.

This year’s festival has ignited huge buzz with the announcement of its star headliner: ALL-4-ONE, the world-famous vocal harmony group behind immortal love songs like “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That.” Their appearance in Pattaya will mark their first-ever live performance in the city, bringing global recognition and excitement to the festival.

City staff have been working across the beachfront—leveling sand, enhancing lighting, and clearing wide pedestrian paths—to offer festivalgoers a clean, safe, and visually striking environment. Organizers say the newly refreshed beachfront will provide a breathtaking setting as the stage lights meet the golden sunset.







Alongside ALL-4-ONE, the festival will showcase an eclectic mix of jazz artists from Thailand and abroad, performing smooth jazz, soul, R&B, and contemporary fusion. See the full line-up and schedules for both days here. Food vendors and beachside stalls will serve handcrafted drinks and local flavors, turning the event into a full sensory celebration.

Music begins at 4:00 PM each day, a perfect time for visitors to settle into the mellow seaside atmosphere before nighttime performances elevate the entire beach.

With world-class talent, a rejuvenated coastline, and the rhythm of jazz drifting over the waves, the Pattaya Jazz Festival 2025 is shaping up to be one of the city’s most memorable cultural showcases of the year.







































