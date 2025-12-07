Cool morning weather spreads across Thailand as Pattaya sees mild chill and moderate dust levels

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has announced that upper Thailand will experience cool to cold morning conditions, while parts of the South will continue to see isolated thunderstorms. Pattaya and surrounding areas are set for cooler-than-usual mornings over the coming days, with officials advising residents to monitor changing weather conditions.

According to the department, a moderate high-pressure system from China is covering the upper North, Northeast, and parts of the South China Sea. This system, combined with the strengthening northeast monsoon, is contributing to cooler temperatures across the eastern region, including Chonburi province.







Pattaya residents can expect cool morning breezes, clearer daytime skies, and moderate levels of dust and haze, helped in part by stronger winds that are dispersing accumulated particulates. Officials still encourage people with respiratory sensitivities to monitor air quality updates, particularly during early morning hours when dust accumulation can temporarily increase.

Meanwhile, the lower Gulf of Thailand is seeing waves up to 2 meters, and areas with thunderstorms may experience even higher waves. While Pattaya is not currently under a marine warning, authorities remind small boats and tourism operators across the region to remain alert to changing sea conditions throughout the week.



The Thai Meteorological Department also warns that dry air in upper Thailand raises the risk of accidental fires. Residents in Chonburi province are advised to use caution with outdoor burning and electrical equipment.

Overall, Pattaya is expected to enjoy pleasant, slightly cooler mornings and stable daytime weather—welcome conditions for tourists as the high season continues.



































