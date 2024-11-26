Bangkok Spoofers support education with charity donation to Athitthan School in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – On November 22, the Bangkok Gentlemen Spoofers demonstrated their unwavering commitment to supporting disadvantaged children in Thailand by making a generous cash donation to the Athitthan Kindergarten School in Sattahip. The funds are earmarked for improving the school’s facilities, providing a better environment for the students.

The Rotary Club of Sattahip, led by President Termsak Poonyawithitwanich, was present to receive the donation. Accompanying him were several club members who expressed their gratitude for the Spoofers’ thoughtful gesture. The donation was formally presented by Past President James Howard of the Bangkok Gentlemen Spoofers and his wife Nasuda, who lent a personal touch to the occasion.







The Bangkok Gentlemen Spoofers, headquartered at The British Club Bangkok, have been a cornerstone of charitable efforts in Thailand since their founding in 1988. As the longest-running spoofing organization in Southeast Asia, they have established a reputation for transforming the spirit of competition into meaningful contributions for those in need.

Speaking on the group’s mission, Jimmy said, “We have raised millions of baht for projects benefiting disadvantaged children in Thailand. Our guiding principle ensures that every baht is spent directly on these children, with no funds diverted for administrative purposes.”

The group’s history is dotted with impactful projects, including building a new kitchen for a residential home for disabled children, equipping a band at a Chiang Mai orphanage with instruments and electrical gear, providing bicycles for rural schoolchildren in Isaan, and constructing a classroom for an underprivileged school in a Bangkok slum. The donation to Athitthan School reflects the Spoofers’ ongoing dedication to fostering brighter futures for Thai children, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities they deserve.















































