A Bangkok man hung himself in the middle of a Sattahip temple’s Chinese New Year festival.

The body of Wasan Trisuwan, 35, was found hanging from a Bodhi tree at Luang Pho Ei Temple Jan. 26. A resident of the capital’s Phrakanong District, he’d been dead between two and four hours.

Monks and vendors said they didn’t know the man. The body was sent to Sattahip Km. 10 Hospital for a forensic examination.