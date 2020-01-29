Stephen Ford and Dave Smith on fire

PSC Golf from SIAM Country Resort Pattaya

Tues, Jan. 21 Pleasant Valley Stableford





On Tuesday 21th January 2020 we went with 3 groups to Pleasant Valley. It was a nice and hot sunny day with sometimes a nice breeze. When we arrived, the course looked in good condition. When we came on the course it turned out that the grass on the fairways was too long on the front nine, but the back nine was better. As usual there were also wet spots. We think that they always switch on the sprinklers too late.

Nevertheless, we were full energy for a good round of golf. Stephen Ford just back in our group was in a splendid form. He blew all of us away and won with a very strong 43 Stableford points. Second was David Smith with 40 Stableford points. Bob Edwards and Willem Lasonder fought for 3rd. Bob was the better one with 37 Stableford points and Willem was 4th with 37 Stableford points.

The near pins were won by John Feeney, Bob Edwards, Jonathan Pratt and Stan Rees.

Thr, Jan. 23 Khao Kheow Stableford

On Thursday the 23rd January, we played the A & C loop at Khao Kheow with 3 flights. It was again a nice and hot sunny day. The course was very crowded and we played a slow round. However, the course was in reasonable condition.

The scores were good with no one under 30 Stableford points. It was again that Dave Smith and Stephen Ford showed their good form. I think Dave wanted to prove his runner-up position of this week championship. He played very solidly and won with 43 Stableford points. Stephen Ford came second with 38 Stableford points and Stan Rees third with 36 Stableford points.

Paddy was also the top of the individual score with 40 Stableford points and Bob Edwards second with 36 Stableford points.

The near pins were won by Dave Smith, Jonathan Pratt and Stephen Ford.