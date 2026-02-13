Anutin says economic team meeting sets stage for delivering promised policies

PATTAYA, Thailand – Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, on Friday, said discussions with the party’s economic team are focused on advancing policies promised to the public, with the aim of turning them into concrete actions.

Speaking after the meeting, Anutin said the policies would be reviewed, prioritized, and restructured as part of preparations for the government’s policy statement to be delivered to parliament. He noted that relevant agencies were invited to join the discussions, including the Secretary-General of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), to assess which areas may need to be expanded or strengthened.







Anutin explained that the policy framework of the Bhumjaithai Party would be presented for further review, with the NESDC playing a key role in refining the proposals. The process is intended to ensure that the government’s policy commitments are practical, implementable, and aligned with national development plans.

He emphasized that cooperation between political leadership and economic planning bodies is essential to ensure that campaign promises translate into measurable outcomes for the public.



































