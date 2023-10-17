Allan Cassin dominates Mabprachan Society golf week amidst challenging conditions

Tuesday, Oct 10 – Pattaya Country Club

After a night of heavy rain, the Pattaya Country Club greeted golfers with challenging conditions on Tuesday. Despite lingering wet spots on the fairways and the restriction on carts, Allan Cassin showcased remarkable resilience, posting an impressive 36 stableford points. In a tight competition for second place, Mark Bromwich kept his composure and secured the spot on countback against Dave Lea, both finishing with 32 stableford points.







Allan Cassin (13) – 36 points

Mark Bromwich (34) – 32 points (won on countback)

Dave Lea (19) – 32 points

Near pins were skilfully claimed by Neil Harvey, Mark Bromwich, and Max Vroom.

Thursday, Oct 12 – Greenwood Golf Course

Thursday’s golf expedition took the group to Greenwood Golf Course, tackling the A & B loops amidst persistently wet conditions. Fortunately, the weather held up during the game, but lift clean and place rules remained in effect due to the damp course.







Allan Cassin continued his stellar performance, securing another victory with 33 stableford points. Neil Harvey claimed the runner-up position with a respectable 28 points.

Allan Cassin (14) – 33 points

Neil Harvey (21) – 28 points















