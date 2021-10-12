Bad aim saves hotel boss in Pattaya gun fight

Bad aim saved the life of a Jomtien Beach hotel owner when an argument between business partners turned to gunfire.

Tien Klaimalakul, 38, escaped injury when he was shot at inside his D Living Pattaya Hotel on Jomtien Soi 14 Oct. 11.







Police arrested business partner Surapol Sangsophon and alleged accomplice Kittisak Janloy, 41, with a 9 mm. handgun and four bullets.



Tien said the two partners were meeting to settle a financial dispute, but negotiations went badly and the hotel boss claimed Surapol shot at him, but missed.

The pair tried to flee but were run down by police.

































