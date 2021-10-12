Bad aim saves hotel boss in Pattaya gun fight

By Pattaya Mail
Police arrest one suspect (center, blurred) of a pair of attempted murderers at a Jomtien Beach hotel after they shot and missed their partner over a business dispute.

Bad aim saved the life of a Jomtien Beach hotel owner when an argument between business partners turned to gunfire.

Tien Klaimalakul, 38, escaped injury when he was shot at inside his D Living Pattaya Hotel on Jomtien Soi 14 Oct. 11.



Police arrested business partner Surapol Sangsophon and alleged accomplice Kittisak Janloy, 41, with a 9 mm. handgun and four bullets.


Tien said the two partners were meeting to settle a financial dispute, but negotiations went badly and the hotel boss claimed Surapol shot at him, but missed.

The pair tried to flee but were run down by police.


One of the suspects (center, green shirt) reenacts the crime against hotel owner Tien Klaimalakul (on floor).









