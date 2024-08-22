Baby hippo born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo named ‘Moo Deng’

SRIRACHA, Thailand – The Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sriracha has a new star, a baby female pygmy hippopotamus who has officially been named “Moo Deng” (Bouncy Pig) after a successful public voting campaign.







The campaign, which ran on the zoo’s Facebook page, saw over 20,000 participants, including enthusiastic children and tourists, casting their votes. The baby hippo made her public debut on July 25, sparking the naming contest with three adorable options: Moo Deng (Bouncy Pig), Moo Daeng (Red Pig), and Moo Sab (Minced Pig).

To celebrate the zoo’s 46th anniversary, the campaign also included fun prizes like 10 “Kapibplara Pants” and 3 “Kapibplara Dolls.” Narongwit Chodchoi, Director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, announced that “Moo Deng” received the highest number of votes, making it the perfect name for the energetic little hippo.

Ten lucky voters who chose “Moo Deng” as their favourite name have been randomly selected to receive prizes, which will be delivered soon. The zoo is delighted by the public’s participation and looks forward to many more memorable moments with their new addition, Moo Deng.



































