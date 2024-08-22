Polish national stabbed in neck during road rage incident in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent stabbing incident occurred on August 21 in the Boon Sampan area (Khao Noi), East Pattaya, leaving a Polish national, Slawomir Dobrzynski, 58, with a severe neck injury. Paramedics found. Dobrzynski bleeding profusely from a puncture wound beneath his left jaw, caused by a sharp triangular steel blade attached to a plastic handle. The suspect had fled on a motorcycle before the police arrived leaving behind the blood-covered homemade weapon.







Witnesses reported that the altercation began as a traffic dispute between Dobrzynski, who was driving a car, and a young motorcyclist. The confrontation escalated into a physical fight, during which the suspect stabbed Dobrzynski after being overpowered. The suspect then called for backup, leading to the arrival of several friends armed with wooden sticks. Fortunately, the group dispersed when police arrived.

Ms Jeab, a 47-year-old coffee vendor who witnessed the incident, described how the motorcyclist forcibly opened Dobrzynski’s car door and stabbed him with a metal rod. The confrontation, which was captured on video, left bystanders shocked. Police have launched an urgent manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large. Investigators are pursuing leads based on witness statements and video footage. Authorities believe the incident was driven by road rage and are committed to ensuring justice.



































