Roti vendor stabbed in territorial dispute in Sriracha

SRIRACHA, Thailand – A violent altercation between two roti vendors erupted into a stabbing incident on August 21 in front of a convenience store near G Condo in Sriracha district.

Police and emergency medical teams arrived to find Hima Himahmad, 47, a Myanmar national who sells roti from a motorcycle sidecar, lying in a pool of blood. He had sustained multiple stab wounds to his head, face, ribcage, back, and left palm. After receiving first aid at the scene, Himahmad was transported to Somdet Phra Boromma Ratchathewi Hospital for further treatment.









Witness Wongsakorn Kaewkrajang, 43, reported that the incident began when Himahmad parked his roti cart near the convenience store. Shortly afterward, another roti vendor, also operating a motorcycle sidecar, arrived and began arguing with Himahmad. The dispute escalated when the second vendor retrieved a knife and attacked Himahmad before fleeing the scene.

The altercation is believed to have stemmed from a territorial dispute over vending space. Police have collected evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene. They suspect that competition for vending territory was the motive behind the attack. Authorities are actively searching for the suspect to bring him to justice.



































