Baby elephant blessed in Buddhist ceremony at Nong Nooch Garden

PATTAYA, Thailand – A traditional elephant blessing ceremony was held recently to welcome a newborn elephant at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya. The event was presided over by Phra Kru Kasemkittisophon, abbot of Samakkhibanphot Temple.

Kampol Tansajja, Director of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden and garden staff attended the ceremony, celebrating the garden’s sixth elephant birth this year, bringing the total to 79. The ceremony featured a vibrant parade with 30 traditional dancers and 38 elephants.







Rituals included placing garlands and sacred threads and blessing the mother and baby elephant with sacred powder. The male calf, named “Phlai Kanun” (Jackfruit), was born on August 9th at 12:15 a.m. to Pang Chompu and Phlai Muk. Both mother and baby are in good health under the care of their mahouts.

The elephant camp has also achieved a certification of good practice from the Department of Livestock Development and the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards, the first of its kind in Thailand.

Editor’s note: Pang and Plai are prefix names, used in Thailand for female and male elephants respectively.





































