Pattaya Cricket Club return with silverware from the Koh Chang Beach Cricket Tournament – Part 1

PATTAYA, Thailand – The 9th Koh Chang Beach tournament took place at the Shambala Beach Resort from 23-25 Aug 2024. Pattaya CC, who were winners for the last 2 years and looking for a hat-trick, sent 2 teams, The Stallions and The Thoroughbreds. The Stallions consisted of Andy Emery (Capt), Ben Walter, Jainish Parikh, Habby Singh, Max Burger and Marcus Chalkley. The Thoroughbreds consisted of the much slower, much more mature members of PCC, namely, Simon Philbrook (Capt), Trevor Mollman, Clive Rogerson (author of this report), Salman Khan, James Johnson (only 15 years old) and Reds Liddel. James helped to bring the average age down from 58 to an adolescent 51. The teams were divided into 4 groups, each with 4 teams who would play 3 round-robin matches, with their positions determining for which prize they would compete via a semi and a final. The prizes for the Beach Tournament consisted of: a wooden spoon, some chopsticks, a scalloped China plate, a Runners-up Cup and The Cup. Individual awards were awarded to the best bowler, the best batter and the Player of the Tournament.







The local rules and scoring: 6 batsmen would each face one over of 5 balls. Each player would bowl one over and occupy each fielding position by moving clockwise at the end of each over. A run by the batsman is halfway up the wicket and back. 4’s and 6’s as normal. A hit into the Shambala Resort pool will be 12, a ball that hits the tree behind the keeper will be 4. If the batsman is out, he loses 5 runs. The bowler will be penalised 2 runs for each no-ball or wide, then 4 runs and 6 runs for successive errors. There were 3 points for a win, 1 for a tie and 1 for a losing side being beaten by less than 6 runs. 1 bonus point could be acquired for a score of 50 or more, a batsman scoring 25 or more, a bowler taking 3 wickets, a team taking 5 wickets or forcing a team to earn a minus score.

This year I will report the progress of one team at a time through the tournament. Part one will cover The Thoroughbreds, whilst Part 2 will elucidate on the progress of The Stallions. The tournament started on Friday 23th with local teams and those that arrived early, whilst the PCC teams played on days 2 and 3.

The Thoroughbreds first match on Saturday morning (Day 2) was against The Fierce Tigers, a young Thai squad. The Tigers won the toss and chose to bowl first. Trevor started well with 14 runs but most of the remainder lost wickets and ended with minus scores. Luckily, Clive batting at number 4, managed another 14 and The Thoroughbreds ended at 21 for 3, with Salman, Simon and Reds in the duck pond. The Fierce tigers had a chance. Trevor bowled well in the first over and was the only bowler not to get a wicket. Clive got 2 including a good stumping and catch by Trevor. Good fielding created 2 runouts and The Fierce Tigers were 10 for 6. The Thoroughbreds won by 11 runs and earnt a bonus point.

The Thoroughbreds next game was against the British Club Masterbatters (yes, I know). This was liable to be a harder challenge. The Thoroughbreds were asked to bowl first. Trevor and Salman started well with Dilip being bowled for -4. Sassa (Kevin Johnson) took over from Simon who was taken ill. Clive took another wicket whilst James was bashed for 20 runs. The Masterbatters finished on 35 for 2. The Thoroughbreds would have to take better care of their wickets. They started well with Trevor and Salman adding 31 and by the 5th over were ahead. Reds finished well by adding 20 runs and The Thoroughbreds scored 56 for 1 with a win by 21 runs.

The final match of Day 2 was against Lord Ganesha, another young Thai team. Both had won two matches and so this was the decider for which trophy each would compete. The Thoroughbreds loss the toss and were asked to bowl. Trevor was very economical, but Clive went for 18 and the remaining bowlers went for steady numbers. James was the only bowler to take a wicket. Lord Ganesh was too strong and scored a solid 61. In reply, The Thoroughbreds were unable to score freely or retain their wickets. Trevor score 12 but lost a wicket, Sasa and Clive went to the duckpond and by the 5th over The Thoroughbreds were -8 for 3. Reds saved the team from an icy bath by scoring 9 and reaching positive territory. 61 for 1 versus 1 for 3 was a thrashing. This left The Thoroughbreds in 2nd place and would start Sunday (Day 3) on a quest to win the nicely scalloped Plate Trophy.

Sunday’s programme was adjusted as a match from yesterday could not be played due to bad light. The Thoroughbred’s quest for glory started with a match against the British Club A team, The Swingers. Having decided to bat first, The Thoroughbred batsmen could not really get into the swing of things with Simon top scoring with 9. However most retained their wickets except James who hit wicket and took a visit to the duck pond. The final score was 21 for 1. The batting skills of The Swingers shone through as they smashed The Thoroughbreds all over the beach, including 4 balls into the pond. Salman went for 37 and James for 34. With no wickets taken The Swingers reached the highest score of the Tournament at 103 for 0 and a win by 82 runs. So ended The Thoroughbreds participation. They had given a good account of themselves and will be back next year to one of the best tournaments in SE Asia.

Pattaya CC would like to thank their sponsors, the Outback Bar, the Magic Bar, and the Pattaya Sports Club for their support and assistance.

If there are any persons of any ages and abilities out there in the Pattaya area who would like to get involved with cricket, please visit our website, our Facebook page, the Outback Bar (the PCC home base) or contact Simon Philbrook at [email protected]





































